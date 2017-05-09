The former director of a healthcare body allegedly fraudulently claimed more than £7,000 from the organisation after she resigned.

Lineth Ndadzungira, 44, of Buttar’s Place, will stand trial at Dundee Sheriff Court on a charge of fraud.

The former director of Heartbeat Healthcare Services (HHS) allegedly pretended to Kennedy Care Group that all payments for HHS were to be redirected into another account, her own personal account.

She allegedly committed the offence between September 28 and October 5 last year, after she had resigned or was about to resign.

Ndadzungira denies obtaining £7,185.25 by fraud at her home address, Eastborne House, Little Causeway, Forfar, or elsewhere.

Trial is on August 3 with an intermediate diet on July 13.