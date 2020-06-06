Ex-Dunfermline defender Lee Ashcroft on Dundee’s radar

Dundee could make a move for former Dunfermline central defender Lee Ashcroft this summer.

The Tele understands Dee manager James McPake is keen to add a centre-back to his squad for next term.

And recently-released Ashcroft will be a target for the Dark Blues once the transfer window re-opens.

With continued uncertainty over when the Championship might restart, the process of bringing in new faces is still some way off.

However, that hasn’t stopped McPake and his backroom staff identifying players who could bolster their promotion plans for the new season.

Twenty-six-year-old Ashcroft has plenty of experience of the Championship, having played 129 league matches for Dunfermline over the past four years.

Before that he was a regular for Kilmarnock in the top flight under Allan Johnston and Gary Locke.

Johnston then took him to East End Park in 2016.

Dundee’s first option would be to bring Christophe Berra back to the club after his successful loan spell last season.

However, McPake accepts the ball is in Hearts’ court, with uncertainty remaining over manager Daniel Stendel’s future as well as what division the Jambos might be in.

“Christophe is a Hearts player so they will dictate what happens to him,” the Dundee boss said.

“It will depend on what they’re doing, what league they’re in and who their manager is, I suppose.”

Ashcroft, meanwhile, played 31 times last season for the Pars, scoring twice, as the Fifers finished in sixth spot after the coronavirus pandemic shut the season down prematurely