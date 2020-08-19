Ex-Dundee midfielder Martin Woods signs for Halifax Town

Former Dundee midfielder Martin Woods has signed for English National League side Halifax Town.

The 34-year-old has been a free agent since leaving the Dark Blues last summer following their relegation to the Championship at the end of the 2018/19 season.

The League Cup winner with Ross County arrived at Dens Park immediately after the appointment of manager Jim McIntyre in October 2018 after their time together in Dingwall.

His career at Dens, however, was a severe disappointment, winning only four times in 25 appearances for Dundee as they fell through the relegation trapdoor.

Woods’ early career saw him play for Leeds and in the Premier League with Sunderland before spells at Rotherham, Doncaster, Yeovil, Barnsley, Shrewsbury and Partick Thistle.

Managed by Pete Wild, Halifax finished sixth in the fourth tier last season.