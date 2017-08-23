Ex-Dundee United striker Ciftci feels ‘wanted again’ at Plymouth after Celtic stint

Celtic misfit Nadir Ciftci believes Derek Adams can help him rediscover his best form after joining Plymouth on a season-long loan.

The former Dundee United frontman has again been deemed surplus to requirements by Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers and has now joined up with Adams’ Argyle line-up.

The 25-year-old won his £1.5 million switch to Parkhead in 2015 on the back of a two-year stint at Tannadice that provided 33 goals for United.

But the Turk has struggled to make the grade with the Scottish champions and has spent the last 18 months on loan, first at Eskisehirspor in his homeland and then with Polish outfit Pogon Szczecin.

Now, though, Ciftci is looking forward to hooking up with former Ross County boss Adams after being impressed with his determination to lure him to Home Park.

He said: “Talks have been going on a little while and I felt the will of him to bring me here and bring me back to the stage I am the best at. I felt wanted again.

“That was the most important feeling I had to have, wherever I was going, and the gaffer gave me that feeling throughout the period he was talking to my agent.

“It felt really comfortable, really good straight away and I am happy to be here to work with him, for sure.”

Ciftci has made just four appearances for Celtic since Rodgers replaced Ronny Deila last summer but the former Portsmouth hitman does not regret making his Parkhead move.

“This is a journey,” he said. “It is destiny — I believe that. It is meant to be how it is and you take it on the chin and go for it. Maybe everybody sees it as not working out for me but it is experience and in the past two years at Celtic I had good times and made good friends.”