Ex Dundee United star Garry Kenneth cleared of domestic charge

Former Dundee United and Scotland star Garry Kenneth was today cleared of “behaving in a threatening and abusive manner” following a row with his partner.

Kenneth was appearing in the dock after being charged in December with behaving in a threatening and abusive manner and road traffic offences.

Prosecutors alleged he behaved in a threatening and abusive manner likely to cause fear and alarm at his home by banging on a door.

He earlier admitted that following a row and the alleged crime he drove off without insurance – but denied the domestic rap and stood trial today.

However, after a trial that lasted just minutes he was found not guilty of the charge.

Just seven years ago the then English Championship side Blackpool bid £500,000 for Kenneth during their promotion winning season – but it was turned down as Dundee United valued him at £2million.

At that point he was about to win the Scottish Cup with the Arabs and was on the cusp of his first of his two Scotland caps.

Now, at the age of just 29, Kenneth is working for fuel dispenser firm Tokheim in Dundee, the city’s sheriff court heard.

He sat in the dock to face the threats rap – but walked free minutes later when his girlfriend, Reagan Kelbie, told the court she had not been in a state of “fear or alarm” when Kenneth was at her door.

Kenneth, 29, of St Mary’s Street, Dundee, denied a charge of behaving in a threatening and abusive manner.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond QC told Kenneth he was not guilty of the charge and was free to go.

Kenneth earlier pleaded guilty to a charge of driving without insurance later that same day.

Fiscal depute John Adams told Dundee Sheriff Court: “Given what is alleged in charge one police were contacted.

“It isn’t clear if they searched for him, but they came across him in the vehicle.

“The usual checks were carried out and it emerged there was no insurance.”

Kenneth was earlier fined £300 for the driving without insurance offence and put six penalty points on his driving licence.