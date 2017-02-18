Former Scotland and Dundee United star Garry Kenneth has been ordered to stand trial accused of “behaving in a threatening and abusive manner” following an alleged row with his partner.

Prosecutors at Dundee Sheriff Court allege he behaved in a threatening and abusive manner likely to cause fear and alarm at his home by banging on a door.

Kenneth, 29, of St Mary’s Street, Dundee, denies the charge and will now face trial in March.

He was released on bail meantime.

Just seven years ago, then English Championship side Blackpool offered £500,000 for Kenneth’s services in their promotion-winning season — but it was turned down as Dundee United valued him at £2 million.

At that point, he was about to win the Scottish Cup with the Arabs and was on the cusp of winning the first of his two Scotland caps.

Kenneth is now playing part-time for Lowland League side Selkirk and has just started work with fuel dispenser firm Tokheim in Dundee, the city’s sheriff court heard.