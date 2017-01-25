Former Scotland and Dundee United striker David Goodwillie has quit his football club after being ruled to be a rapist.

The 29-year-old and ex-United teammate David Robertson were forced to pay £100,000 of damages to Denise Clair after a judge ruled in a civil case that they raped her in Armadale, West Lothian, in 2011.

Neither Goodwillie nor Robertson, 30, faced a criminal trial but Ms Clair waived her anonymity and initiated civil proceedings.

Robertson was most recently playing for Cowdenbeath and the club announced his retirement from football on Tuesday.

Goodwillie, who signed for Plymouth Argyle last year, has now terminated his contract with the English League Two side to focus on potentially appealing the civil judgment.

A statement released by Plymouth today said: “Plymouth Argyle Football Club Limited (PAFC) can confirm that David Goodwillie has left the club by mutual agreement.

“Mr Goodwillie has asked the club to terminate his contract of employment in order that he can focus his time on a potential appeal of the civil judgment made against him. PAFC has agreed to his request.

“PAFC will make no further comment on this matter.”

In his ruling at the Court of Session in Edinburgh, Lord Armstrong said that having “carefully examined and scrutinised” the case, he found the evidence for Ms Clair was “cogent, persuasive and compelling”.

He also concluded neither Goodwillie nor Robertson to be credible or reliable on the issue of whether they had a reasonable or honest belief that she was consenting to sex on the night in question.