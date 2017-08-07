Former Dundee United midfielder Charlie Telfer is set to switch to Dutch football via a move to Almere City.

In the process he’s set to turn his back on the chance of a contract with Bolton in the English Championship.

Telfer cost United £200,000 when they snatched him from Rangers three years ago, but left Tannadice at the end of last season when he wasn’t offered a new contract.

Earlier in the summer he was training with Dumbarton and the weekend before last turned out as a trialist for Bolton.

Keen on a complete change of scenery, however, the 22-year-old has instead decided to head for the Netherlands and a deal with Almere, who operate in the second tier.

Almere is about 25 miles east of Amsterdam.