Ex-Dundee United midfielder Sam Stanton training with Dundee

Former Dundee United midfielder Sam Stanton is training with city rivals Dundee after leaving Phoenix Rising.

The 26-year-old is back in Scotland after less than a year in the US and it is understood he has joined the Dark Blues for training this week.

It remains to be seen whether a deal will be on the table from Dens boss James McPake or if he is helping out an old team-mate.

The two played together at Hibs when Stanton emerged at Easter Road in McPake’s final season with the Hibees.

More recently Stanton helped United to the Championship title last term, though he left in January for Phoenix.

He played 22 times for the Tangerines in their league-winning season, scoring three times in his final five matches.

He is very experienced in the Championship, having played for Cowdenbeath, Dumbarton and Livingston as well as Hibs and United in the second tier.