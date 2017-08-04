Former Dundee managerial target Jack Ross has signed an improved deal at St Mirren.

The Buddies’ manager had been offered the Dundee job prior to Neil McCann’s permanent arrival in the summer but has now signed a new three-year-contract.

Dundee chief John Nelms even travelled to meet the 41-year-old on his holidays, but Ross opted to remain at the Championship side.

The former Alloa boss will also have his assistant James Fowler on board for the next three years, as he too signed a new deal to remain at the Paisley 2021 stadium.

A statement on the club’s official website read: “St Mirren Football Club are delighted to announce that manager Jack Ross and assistant manager James Fowler have signed new contract extensions that tie them to the club until June 2020.

It added: “Jack and James joined the club in October 2016 and led the Saints to the IRN-BRU Cup final, Scottish Cup quarter final, but importantly Ladbrokes Championship survival.

Speaking on the statement, the Paisley side’s Chief Executive Tony Fizpatrick was glowing about the pair: “We are delighted to get these deals completed.

“Jack and James are two highly thought of young coaches and have done a tremendous job since coming in last season.

“The club has lacked a bit of stability over the last few years so it’s great to get these contracts agreed.

“We are really excited to see what happens in the season ahead.”