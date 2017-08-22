Ex-Dundee striker Kane Hemmings joins Mansfield Town

Former Dundee striker Kane Hemmings is on the move again.

The 26-year-old has left Oxford United to join English League Two side Mansfield Town on a season-long loan.

Hemmings left the Dark Blues last summer for a fee believed to be around £250,000 after the player’s release clause at Dens Park was met.

The forward scored 15 times in his first season at Oxford but seemed to have fallen out of favour when boss Michael Appleton left the club to join Leicester City’s coaching team.

New boss Steve Evans at Mansfield was full of praise for the former Dundee top scorer and revealed he tried to sign the striker when he was at Leeds United.

The Scot said: “I’m delighted, after three months of hard work, that we’ve been able to land the young man from Oxford United, which was concluded this morning.

“This is a young man who I first tried to sign when he was scoring goals in the Scottish Premier League for Dundee and despite several attempts with my long term friend, then Dundee manager Paul Hartley, a fee could not be agreed.

“He then moved south to join Oxford United, where his goal scoring at an impressive rate has continued.

“Like all of our other signings, I offer the boy no further introduction, other than to say that anyone who can score a goal in every two games will always be a sought after commodity and I was delighted to learn only yesterday that we would be signing the player, given the interest of six to seven clubs in the Scottish Premier League as well as interest from at least six clubs in League One and numerous in League Two.”

Kane Hemmings scored 25 goals in 41 appearances for Dundee in the 2015/16 season.