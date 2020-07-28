Ex-Dundee striker Andrew Nelson set to join Torquay United

Former Dundee striker Andrew Nelson is set to join National League side Torquay United.

The 22-year-old departed Dens Park earlier this month amid talks between the Dark Blues and first-team players over wage cuts.

However, a parting of ways between the former Sunderland kid and the club was on the cards this summer in any case.

It’s understood complications due to the Government’s furlough scheme is delaying his announcement by the Devon outfit, though the 2020/21 National League season isn’t due to kick off until October 3 anyway.

Under the management of former Bristol City and Latvia boss Gary Johnson, Torquay finished mid-table last season in the National League after coming up as National League South champions.

In his time in dark blue, Nelson made an instant impact in the Premiership as Dundee battled against relegation under Jim McIntyre.

A fine winner in his league debut at Hearts was followed by a double against Kilmarnock and another goal in victory at Livingston. However, an injury in celebrating that goal at Livi troubled him for the rest of the campaign.

With Kane Hemmings and initially Danny Johnson for competition up front, Nelson was largely a backup player for James McPake’s Dundee in the Championship last season.

He did make 25 appearances but was often utilised out wide and his last goal came way back in August, a consolation in a derby defeat at Tannadice.

In all, he scored eight times in 39 appearances for Dundee.