Ex Dundee sheriff remains suspended despite sex misconduct charges being dropped

A sheriff remains suspended despite having sexual misconduct charges against him dropped.

Jack Brown, who sits in court in Aberdeen, was suspended from his role in January after an allegation about his behaviour was passed to police.

He was arrested and charged several days later.

But earlier this week, the Crown Office confirmed the case against the 59-year-old had been dropped following a “full and careful consideration” of the facts.

After the allegations emerged in November, a tribunal was set up to look into the case.

Lord Bracadale was tasked as being the “inquisitor” alongside Sheriff Alistair Duff, Angela Graham QC and Lady Dorrian, the Lord Justice Clerk, the second most senior judge in Scotland.

Now the judiciary has confirmed Mr Brown remains barred from presiding over cases for the meantime.

A spokeswoman for the judiciary said: “The suspension from office of Sheriff Jack Brown presently remains in place.

“Any conduct complaint in respect of a member of the judiciary would be dealt with thoroughly and on a confidential basis.”

Prior to his suspension, Sheriff Brown had been working at the High Court in Aberdeen.

He set up his own practice, Jack Brown & Co, in Dundee in 1996.