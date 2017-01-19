There will be a few old faces on show when St Mirren visit Dens on Saturday for a fourth-round William Hill Scottish Cup tie.

Within the Buddies ranks is a cluster of former Dark Blues and all are likely to be afforded a warm welcome by the home support.

JAMIE LANGFIELD

The veteran goalie, now 37, began his career at Dens back in 1996.

During a seven-year spell at the club, he was forced to play second-fiddle, mainly to Rab Douglas.

A victim of the player-cull following administration in 2003, “Clangers” went on to carve a successful career for himself between the sticks, notably at Aberdeen where he spent 10 years, racking up more than 300 appearances in the process.

GARY IRVINE

The wholehearted full-back was a big favourite among the Dundee faithful during his six seasons at the club.

Played a key role during the “Dee-fiant” season of 2010/11 when the Dark Blues were deducted 25 points after plunging into administration for a second time.

Never a prolific scorer, although he did manage to net three times in the space of four games in January 2015, his lung-bursting runs up the right flank earned him the nickname the “White Cafu”.

Irvine was also part of the Dundee squad which won the Championship in 2014.

GARY MacKENZIE

The strapping centre-half was signed on at Dens as a kid by Alex Rae back in 2006.

During his four seasons at the club he made 97 appearances, scoring two goals.

However, it’s fair to say MacKenzie’s time with the Dark Blues was blighted by injury problems and he never really fulfilled the potential fans had hoped for.

However, following his Dens exit, he went on to carve a career down south, having spells at MK Dons, Blackpool, Bradford (loan), Doncaster and Notts County (loan).

JOHN SUTTON

Striker Sutton spent a year on loan from Millwall at Dens in 2004/05.

In total he made 35 appearances for the Dens men, bagging eight goals for the club.

However, he gained legendary status among Dee followers by grabbing a late winner in a derby victory over Dundee United in November 2004.

DAVID CLARKSON

Clarkson was signed by present Dee boss Paul Hartley in September 2014 as the club looked to consolidate their place back in the top tier of Scottish football.

It proved a shrewd piece of business by the Dark Blues gaffer as the striker went on to score eight goals in his first eight games.

It was an incredible start to the former Motherwell man’s life at Dens but, sadly, something he couldn’t replicate. One goal in the remaining games that season was all he could muster and he was released at the end of the campaign.

WHILE Dundee fans will recognise what the aforementioned players have done for their team in the past, it’s unlikely another man with links to this city will be given such a warm reception.

Former Dundee United skipper Andy Webster is in the St Mirren ranks and will be keen to make it a winning return to Tayside.

Meanwhile, Rory Loy is currently on loan at the Buddies but the terms of his agreement mean he won’t face his parent club.