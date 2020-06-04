Ex-Dundee player appears in court accused of attacking former neighbour with baseball bat

A former Dundee footballer has appeared in court accused of attacking his former neighbour with a baseball bat.

John Carling appeared from custody at the city’s sheriff court to deny assaulting James Campbell at an address on Burnside Walk, the street where he resides, on May 30.

The ex-footballer, who counted Dundee and Arbroath as former clubs before his career was cut short through injury at the age of 24, is also accused of behaving abusively at the same address before struggling with police officers.

Carling, 45, denies assaulting Mr Campbell by striking him on the head with a baseball bat.

Thereafter, he allegedly behaved in a threatening or abusive manner by repeatedly striking a door, shouting, swearing and entering a flat uninvited.

A third charge alleges that Carling resisted or obstructed police officers Callum Elder and Jamie Young by refusing to stand up, struggling with them and pulling his arms away from them.

A plea of not guilty to all three charges was tendered on Carling’s behalf when he appeared from custody before Sheriff Derek Reekie.

Carling is due to stand trial in December with an intermediate diet fixed for November. He was bailed.