Dundee flop Marcus Klok has jetted off across the globe to sign for Indonesian side PSM Makassar days after leaving Dens Park.

The 23-year-old played less than 45 minutes in two appearances for the Dark Blues after being signed by Paul Hartley at the end of January.

Midfielder Klok will now ply his trade in Indonesia’s top flight Liga 1 at the Andi Mattalatta Stadium after signing a one-year deal.

The Dutchman, who jetted out to Indonesia today, will join up with fellow countryman Robert Alberts who coaches the side.

Just yesterday, he was filmed preparing for his move by doing sprints in an Amsterdam park while sporting his Dundee top.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After leaving Dens Park, Klok posted a cryptic message on social media which read: “You can’t judge my choices, without understanding my reasons. I wish my teammates and @dundeefconline all the best. It’s been too short.”