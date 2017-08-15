Ex-Dundee goalkeeper’s former pub in the city for sale at £65,000

A pub which was formerly leased by a Dundee FC goalkeeper is up for sale.

The High Corner Bar in Kinghorne Road is on the market at offers over £65,000, with chartered surveyors and business analysts CDLH handling the sale.

The pub — which was previously under the stewardship of former goalkeeper Derek Soutar — was owned by Park Investments before it went into administration.

Kenny Ross, chairman of Dundee FC Supporters’ Association, said it would be a “good acquisition”, given the draw for Dundee supporters on match days.

Kenny, 44, who lives in Newcastle but attends all home and away matches, said he was “stunned” to see the shutters at the pub down before the derby against Dundee United last Wednesday.

He said: “It has always been a great pub for Dundee fans.

“We’ve had some memorable nights in there, particularly during the ‘Deefiant Season’.

“It was rocking after the last home match against Partick Thistle — the pub ran out of beer.

“My mother lives locally and I was stunned to see the shutters down on Wednesday. The place would usually be jumping on a derby day.

“We held our supporters’ bimonthly meeting there in January and I knew Derek was keen to get a supporters’ group running again.”

The pub — which also features in a song played on match days at Dens by Joe Covenant called The New Johnnie Scobie — is being advertised as a “superb opportunity” for any potential buyers.

Kenny added: “If the pub is for sale that is a great price. I know that Derek was putting his heart and soul into making the pub work.

“There was a supporters’ group operating out of there.

“But it hasn’t been active for nearly two years now.

“Given the proximity of the pub to the football club, it would be a good acquisition.”

Mr Soutar took over the reigns in September last year and stated he wanted to make it the number one place for supporters to go on match days.

Kenny added: “Although the pub wasn’t officially recognised by the club, Dundee legends like Bobby Glennie drank in there on occasion and Dens director Steve Martin was in from time to time.”

The pub — which has been advertised as “fully fitted” — is one of a number of Dundee pubs up for sale by CDLH, which has offices in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

The Charleston Bar in Charleston Drive is also on the market for offers over £215,000.

Kelly’s Bar in Lochee and Lyrics in the city centre are also advertised on the company website.