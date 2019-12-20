Ex-Dundee garage boss set to stand trial for assault

A former garage boss is to stand trial over allegations he assaulted a man and threw a metal pole at his car.

Charles Sandeman, of Mary Findlay Drive in Longforgan, denies assaulting Neil Cameron by pushing his head against Mr Cameron’s on Court House Square on November 18.

Sandeman, who formerly ran South Road Motors and Ancrum Autos in Dundee, allegedly threatened Mr Cameron with violence on Clement Park Place.

He then allegedly kicked the bodywork of Mr Cameron’s car and threw a metal pole at it.

The 44-year-old pleaded not guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court and was bailed.

He had a trial fixed for April.