Former Dundee boss Paul Hartley has emerged as a contender for a return to management with Inverness Caley Thistle this summer.

It’s understood the man sacked by the Dark Blues just last month is a strong candidate should the Highland outfit decide to replace Richie Foran.

Foran’s first year in charge of Caley has seen them rooted to the bottom of the Premiership and, although they recorded only their fourth win of the campaign at Hamilton on Saturday, they remain favourites for relegation.

Whatever happens over the final few weeks of the season, the board will be reviewing the Irishman’s position and that could see Foran out of a job.

And, particularly if they do go down, there is a feeling at the Tulloch Caledonian Stadium Hartley could be the man to turn things round.

Before he took over at Dundee in 2014, he led Alloa to back-to-back promotions from the Second Division to the Championship.

At Dens he led his new team to the Premiership in little over two months in charge and the following season secure a top-six finish.

Last season he only just missed out on repeating that feat in the top flight and, although things went wrong this term, he remains highly regarded in the game.

It’s also not the first time he’s been linked with a move to the Highlands.

In late 2013 he was on the short list for the vacant ICT job but, despite being interviewed, was pipped for the post by John Hughes.