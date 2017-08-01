Former Dundee manager Paul Hartley is among the favourites to take over the vacant head coach role at Hearts.

The Tynecastle post is vacant following Ian Cathro’s dismissal earlier today.

Hartley left Dens Park in April and has strong ties to the Edinburgh side.

Official SPFL sponsor Ladbrokes has priced the ex-Dee gaffer at 4/1.

The 40-year-old had a four-year spell at the Jambos and was one of the ‘Riccarton Three’, alongside Steven Pressley and Craig Gordon, who stood up to then-owner Vladimir Romanov in 2006 earning him huge respect from the Hearts faithful.

His former teammate, Pressley, has been installed as the bookies’ favourite to take over.

‘Elvis’, who is is also without a job after leaving Fleetwood Town over a year ago is currently at 4/1.

Pressley player more than 270 times for Hearts after joining from Dundee United in 1998.

Other names on the bookies list include Gary Naismith, Jim McIntyre, Tommy Wright and Jackie McNamara.

David Macdonald of Ladbrokes said: “This is a very open betting market, but ex Hearts defender Steven Pressley is our favourite at the moment from this long list of candidates.”