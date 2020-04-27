Ex-Dundee boss Neil McCann opens up on his closed-doors cash fears

Former Dundee boss Neil McCann fears Scottish football can’t afford to kick-off again behind closed doors.

Amid mounting financial pressure at a number of clubs, plans have been mooted to restart the current Premiership season in empty stadiums.

Germany has led the way on closed-doors football, with their top two divisions set to resume on May 9.

But with First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, casting doubt on the safety of a closed-doors return in Scotland, ex Dee gaffer, McCann, reckons a lack of cash could prove decisive.

McCann said: “It’s a worry, Nicola Sturgeon coming out…

“I know Germany is putting so much money into testing players, re-testing players – we just haven’t got the finances in our country.

“So I’m really concerned how we’re going to get to play football behind closed doors.

“I know Leeann (Dempster, Hibs CEO) has tooed and froed that there might be an opportunity for us to see a finish to the leagues, but I’m not sure how it’s going to get done.”

The potential for closed doors football in Scotland is one thing.

But a battle is also still being fought over the outcome of the SPFL vote to end the season in Scotland’s lower leagues.

Rangers are leading the charge for a full inquiry into the ballot, which ended with Dundee casting the decisive vote to “call” the Championship, League One and League Two.

But McCann believes the Gers will struggle to convince enough clubs that a new investigation is worthwhile.

McCann said: “The reports are saying a lot of clubs think it’s a waste of money and they’re frightened of the impact that inquiry may have in terms of the costs for QCs and things.

“I think everybody is in agreement that this (vote) was carried out really terribly.

“Releasing votes, phone calls going in before the end of the vote…

“I just wonder whether a lot of clubs will care what comes out because a lot of them just wanted a resolution – a lot of them said: ‘Right we need to end the season now.’”