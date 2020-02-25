Ex-Dundee & Angus College lecturer who sent sick pics to teenage students facing jail

A creepy lecturer has been found guilty of sending a series of indecent Snapchat messages to two former students.

Lewis Bryan also attempted to blackmail one of the men by saying that he would not submit his crucial coursework to the SQA unless he sent him indecent material.

Bryan committed the offences while he taught the men, who were teenage school pupils at the time, while lecturing at Dundee and Angus College’s Arbroath campus.

The 29-year-old, who now works as a chef, vigorously denied sending any sexual images when giving evidence at his trial.

But a jury today found him guilty by majority verdict of two charges of coercing the men to look at sexual images and one charge of attempted extortion between January 2017 and March 2018.

Families of the victims could be seen celebrating in court as the verdict was read out. Bryan showed no emotion as he left the dock.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that one of the men felt “traumatised” by Bryan’s conduct. Jurors were also shown a screenshot selfie of Bryan with the caption “send nudes (obviously)” which one of the victims said Bryan sent to him while he was teaching.

Before deferring sentence for social work reports, Sheriff Alastair Carmichael said: “These are serious charges and something for which a custodial sentence will have to be considered.”

One of the victims said previously that Bryan, of Beechwood Road, Arbroath, would send lewd images with a partner, using emojis to cover his genitals.

The ex-pupil revealed he was able to identify Bryan in some photos by tattoos on his body from TV programme Twin Peaks and video game BioShock that he had shown students in class.

Defence solicitor Paul Parker-Smith said reports would be required as Bryan had no previous convictions.

Sheriff Carmichael placed Bryan on the sex offender’s register before deferring sentence until next month.

His bail order was allowed to continue.