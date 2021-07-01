Ex-Dundee and Dundee United star Lewis Toshney hoping to make shock playing return at Arbroath

Former Dundee and Dundee United defender Lewis Toshney hopes to win a shock deal at Arbroath – just three months after hanging up his boots.

The ex-Celtic youngster announced his early retirement from the game in April – at the age of just 29 – after years of bravely battling against a spate of injuries.

He took up a management role at Downfield JFC in May and has used his wide-ranging contacts at Tannadice to raise the profile of the ambitious Dundee-based club.

However, Toshney netted during 45-minute appearance as a trialist for Arbroath in their 3-1 friendly win over a plucky Crossgates Primrose side on Wednesday.

And, while it’s unclear what a return to playing would mean for his role at Downfield, Toshney wants one final crack at pulling on the boots.

“Lewis is really hungry and determined to get back playing,” said Arbroath boss Dick Campbell.

“He wants to play for Arbroath and is very enthusiastic about it.

“I had him at Arbroath a couple of years ago but he lasted just 45 minutes. He got injured and I had to send him back to Dundee United.

“It would absolutely break your heart if you listened to him tell you what he has been through injury-wise in his career.

Toshney aiming for one last crack at playing

“It’s a crying shame for the lad as he just wants to play.

“He’s a good type but I’m the manager of Arbroath and I decide who plays for us.

“I’ve been very clear with him that it’s all about his fitness.

“We’ve got a few more games coming up and he’ll get another chance in those.”

Toshney was at Inverness last term but a hip injury prevented him from making a single appearance.

Toshney not the only player trying to win Arbroath deal

Arbroath fielded three other trialists in the victory at Humbug Park.

Former MK Dons midfielder Andrew Osei-Bonsu, American Connor Steward and ex-St Johnstone defender Ciaran Brian all featured.

Steward is unlikely to earn a deal at Red Lichties, while Osei-Bonsu and Brian will be given a further opportunity in Friday’s clash with Bo’ness Athletic.

James Craigen put the hosts ahead against Crossgates with curling free-kick before Toshney headed in the second.

Scott Lawrie pulled on back for the Fifers but Nicky Low’s late penalty sealed the win.

Arbroath face Bo’ness, Livingston and Falkirk before the season kicks off next weekend with a Premier Sports Cup trip to Elgin City.