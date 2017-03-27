Ex-cop stalked and attacked married woman when she tried to end their affair

A former police officer has been banned from contacting a married woman he stalked and assaulted while having an affair with her.

Fabian Wright, 39, got involved in a relationship with the woman after he was released from prison for killing a teenager by driving dangerously on a city street.

The police constable was speeding in January 2005, when he went through a red light near the beach in Aberdeen and crashed into the car that 16-year-old Lisa-Marie Wyllie was travelling in.

Wright was jailed for five years after he was found guilty of causing her death by driving dangerously on while off duty.

After being released from custody in 2008, he ended up in an “on/off extramarital relationship” with the woman, who he stalked when she tried to end the affair.

Wright was ordered by a sheriff not to contact his victim and sentenced him to a community payback order.

The Evening Express reports that Fiscal depute David Bernard told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “The complainer describes her relationship with the accused as a turbulent one.

“On various occasions she tried to end the relationship.”

But the court heard that Wright refused to accept that she did not want to see him again.

During their time together, he seized her by the throat, pushed her, banged repeatedly on the door of her Banchory home and smashed one of her windows.

He also bombarded her with calls and text messages and referred to her with abusive language.

Wright, of Aberdeen, pleaded guilty to an amended stalking charge in court last month.

He also admitted striking the mother on the head while she was out for dinner with a friend at Pizza Express in Aberdeen on May 9, 2015.

The court heard that she eventually ended the relationship in 2015 but was forced to change her phone number because of all his texts and calls.

On one occasion he called her more than 30 times in the space of just 24 hours.

Defence lawyer Mike Horsman said: “Clearly it is a serious offence, Mr Wright has no doubt about that.

“And the conduct libelled took place over a lengthy period of time.”

Mr Horsman said his client had no previous convictions of a similar nature and that he had been keen to plead guilty to the offence to spare his victim appearing in court.

Fiscal depute David Bernard appealed to Sheriff Alison Stirling to consider imposing a non-harassment order to help protect the victim.

But the sheriff rejected the motion and told Wright he would be subjected to a requirement as part of his sentence not to contact her for 12 months instead.

Wright was also ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work as part of the community payback order and was placed under supervision for two years.