Ex-cop given unpaid work after attacking wife and restricting a child’s breathing

A former police officer convicted of attacking his ex-wife and a child has been ordered to perform unpaid work.

David Lyall was previously found guilty of carrying out the assaults on two occasions in 2017 and last year.

The 53-year-old said at his trial that the accusations were false, and this is a position he continues to maintain.

Sheriff Alastair Brown found Lyall, of Hazel Drive, Dundee, guilty of breaking his ex-wife’s elbow after pushing her into a door frame on an occasion between February 1 and 28 2017 on Constitution Crescent.

When under questioning about the incident, Lyall said: “That never happened. It’s a total fabrication.”

Lyall, who is now retired from the police force, was also convicted of pursuing a child on September 12 last year at an address in Dundee before placing his arms around the child’s neck, compressing it and restricting their breathing.

Lyall returned to the dock of Dundee Sheriff Court for sentencing following the preparation of social work reports.

Defence solicitor Kevin Hampton told the court: “He accepts the decision your lordship made and he will comply with whatever comes next.

“There are robust community-based disposals available.

“He is anxious to put this matter behind him and move forward,” added Mr Hampton.

When passing sentence on Lyall, Sheriff Brown told the former police officer: “I was conscious when I convicted you that the effect the conviction would have on your life would be profound.

“I have no doubt it has been and will continue to be.

“This is a serious conviction but I do not consider that prison is the only disposal.”

Lyall was ordered to perform 300 hours of unpaid work.