Ex-boyfriend who snorted on partner at Hilltown property avoids prison term

A snorting thug who sprayed mucus on his ex-girlfriend and spat on her face because she wasn’t speaking to him has dodged a prison term.

Szymon Pawlowski, 36, saw red after the woman refused to talk to him for hours after an argument in their Hilltown flat. Pawlowski had irked his ex-partner after he refused to listen to her complaints about not feeling “feminine”.

However, he then turned violent after growing sick of being ignored and pinned the woman against a table before spitting on her face and snorting mucus from his nose.

Pawlowski, of Dallfield Court, has now been ordered to undertake a programme for domestic offenders after previously pleading guilty to the attack.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard the woman approached Pawlowski in the bedroom and said she wasn’t feeling feminine or attractive. Pawlowski, however, said this was “her problem, not his”.

Prosecutor Carol Doherty said: “At around 8pm, the accused told the complainer he had had enough of her not speaking to him.

“The accused followed the complainer to the kitchen where he pinned her against the table and then spat and snorted out mucus and sprayed it on to her face.”

Pawlowski pleaded guilty to adopting an aggressive attitude, shouting, swearing, making threats and abusive remarks, pinning her against a table and a wall using his body weight, spitting on her face, propelling nasal mucus onto her face and seizing her by the body on April 29 at Dallfield Court.

He returned to the dock from custody following the preparation of reports. Defence solicitor Theo Finlay said it was his partner’s position that she wanted Pawlowski back.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael placed him on supervision for two years and ordered him to participate in the Caledonian Programme.