Ex-boyfriend smeared cigarettes into his former partner’s face during abusive rampage

A jealous ex-boyfriend smeared cigarettes into his former partner’s face during an abusive rampage.

Jordan Craddock saw red after turning up at the woman’s home to collect some belongings.

His outburst came after realising that the woman had a male friend in her property.

Fiscal depute Lora Apostolova said: “He asked if someone was at the flat and she said one of her friends was there.

“He went to the living room, grabbed her mobile phone and said ‘I am going to smash it to pieces’.

“He kicked over a living room table and picked up a packet of cigarettes, crushed them and smeared them all over her face.”

Craddock, of Findhorn Place, pleaded guilty to smearing crushed cigarettes on the woman’s face at an address on Cumnock Place on November 1.

He also admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner by making abusive remarks and repeatedly kicking her front door.

The 27-year-old also grabbed the woman’s phone and threw it against a wall, causing damage.

Defence solicitor David Duncan said Craddock did not attend the woman’s flat with the intention of causing trouble. He said his client had struggled to come to terms with the relationship ending.

Sentence was deferred until next month for him to be of good behaviour.