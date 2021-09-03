News / Court Ex-boss of Dr Noodles in Dundee pleads guilty to £47k embezzlement By Gordon Currie September 3, 2021, 4:20 pm Updated: September 3, 2021, 5:12 pm Jade Gibson was manager at Dr Noodles in Dundee The former boss of a Dr Noodles branch in Dundee has admitted embezzling tens of thousands of pounds and keeping her arrest secret from her family. Jade Gibson admitted helping herself to nearly £50,000 while she was working as manager of the takeaway noodle bar in the city’s Nethergate. A warrant was issued for Gibson’s arrest earlier this week after she failed to turn up for court. Continue Reading Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers! Subscribe