Ex-Athletic Bilbao star leaves Spanish side amid Dundee move speculation

by Scott Lorimer
August 29, 2017, 5:25 pm
© GETTY
Jon Aurtenetxe in action for Bilbao against Manchester United during the Uefa Europa League in 2012.

Former Athletic Bilbao star Jon Aurtenetxe has left Spanish side Amorebieta amid speculation of a move to Dundee.

The Tele previously revealed that 25-year-old had been on trial with Neil McCann’s side and featured in a bounce game against Arbroath.

According to reports in his homeland, the left-back has already penned a deal at Dens Park. However, nothing has officially been announced by the Dark Blues.

Aurtenetxe started the 2012 Uefa Europa League final for Bilbao. Following that, he had a spell at Celta Vigo and Tenerife before joining his hometown team Amorebieta.

Today, the Basque side in Segunda División B tweeted his departure.

Translated, it read: “Jon Aurtenetxe leaves… to enlist in a new professional experience.

“[Amorebieta] Thanks Jon Aurtenetxe professionalism and wishes him the best of luck in his new career.”

 

 

