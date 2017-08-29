Ex-Athletic Bilbao star leaves Spanish side amid Dundee move speculation

Sign up to our Sport newsletter

Former Athletic Bilbao star Jon Aurtenetxe has left Spanish side Amorebieta amid speculation of a move to Dundee.

The Tele previously revealed that 25-year-old had been on trial with Neil McCann’s side and featured in a bounce game against Arbroath.

According to reports in his homeland, the left-back has already penned a deal at Dens Park. However, nothing has officially been announced by the Dark Blues.

Aurtenetxe started the 2012 Uefa Europa League final for Bilbao. Following that, he had a spell at Celta Vigo and Tenerife before joining his hometown team Amorebieta.

Today, the Basque side in Segunda División B tweeted his departure.

COMUNICADO OFICIAL: Jon Aurtenetxe deja la SDA para enrolarse en una nueva experiencia profesional. — SD Amorebieta (@SDAmorebieta) August 29, 2017

Translated, it read: “Jon Aurtenetxe leaves… to enlist in a new professional experience.

“[Amorebieta] Thanks Jon Aurtenetxe professionalism and wishes him the best of luck in his new career.”