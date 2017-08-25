Ex-Athletic Bilbao defender on trial at Dundee

Sign up to our Sport newsletter

Dundee have taken former Athletic Bilbao defender Jon Aurtenetxe on trial.

The 25-year-old left-back has spent the week with the Dens Park side.

He featured in a Dark Blues team that played a closed-door game against Arbroath, alongside a number of other trialists including Uganda international Khalid Aucho and James Demetriou.

Aurtenetxe made 72 appearances for Bilbao in a seven-year spell at the La Liga side.

He started their Europa League Final against Atletico Madrid in 2012, which they lost 3-0.

From then, his career has gone south with stints at Celta Vigo, Tenerife and more recently at his home town team Amorebieta in the Spanish third-tier side.

Aurtenetxe has represented Spain at U/17, U/19 and U/21 levels and currently represents the Basque Country at international level.