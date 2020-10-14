Ewan Gurr: ‘What if vaccine is five years away – how will the hospitality industry survive?’

Alongside our three children, my wife and I sat down to lunch, with two half pints of Schiehallion, in a nice hotel near Edinburgh at the very moment last Wednesday when Scotland’s First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, announced further restrictions for hospitality establishments in Scotland’s central belt.

The family holiday, late lunch, and alcoholic beverages my wife and I enjoyed in week one of the October fortnight will not be afforded to families who expected to follow us in week two.

Within an hour, the hospitality industry suffered thousands of holiday cancellations following the announcement.

Before we even left the hotel, which is located on the buckle of the central belt, our tearful waitress was informed she would not be required at work for 16 days from Saturday.

Her boss informed staff minutes after the announcement that the business was not viable to remain open and that they would be placed back on furlough.

The Scottish Government has fared well in its handling of the pandemic for reasons I am yet to perceive but the goodwill afforded thus far is wearing thin.

Our freedom, our economy and yes, even our health, has been sacrificed on the altar for the vision of a future that may take years to arrive.

What if a vaccine is five years away or what if they come for your job next?

What then?