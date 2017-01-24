Ewan McGregor snubs Good Morning Britain appearance over Piers Morgan remarks

Hollywood star Ewan McGregor refused to appear on Good Morning Britain because of host Piers Morgan’s comments about the women’s marches.

Morgan had previously voiced his displeasure at the protests which took place around the world, saying: “I’m planning a men’s march to protest at the creeping global emasculation of my gender by rabid feminists. Who’s with me?”

Now T2 Trainspotting actor McGregor has tweeted: “Was going on Good Morning Britain, didn’t realise Piers Morgan was host.

“Won’t go on with him after his comments about women’s march.”

Morgan hit back on Twitter, writing: “Sorry to hear that. You should be bigenough to allow people different political opinions. You’re just an actor afterall.”

He added on-screen on the ITV show: “Sorry that’s unprofessional. But you turn up. We are allowed to have different opinions in the world.

“Do we all just have to agree? Am I not allowed to express any dissent?

“What has (it) come to when actors are telling the world how they should think?”

Hundreds of thousands of people joined women’s marches in London and Washington DC as protests were held around the world following President Donald Trump’s inauguration.