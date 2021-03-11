Ewan McGregor mural which ‘sent Facebook into meltdown’ is unveiled in his Perthshire home town

A mural honouring Star Wars actor Ewan McGregor has been unveiled in his home town of Crieff.

The large-scale painting, by Bridge of Earn artist Ian Cuthbert Imrie, depicts the Trainspotting star as Obi Wan Kenobi – the role he will soon revive for a new series on Disney Plus.

The artwork has been hung at the front of old St Michael’s Hall, Church Street, as part of an outdoor exhibition.

Resident Craig Finlay, who originally approached Mr Imrie to create an artwork to honour the former Morrison’s Academy student, said the painting had sent Facebook “into meltdown” with a mix of negative and positive reviews.

“It’s a piece of temporary street art and the reaction to it has been interesting,” said Craig.

“Children particularly like it.

“Crieff is Scotland’s Star Wars town and we’re proud of its connection to the movie franchise, with actors Denis Lawson and Ewan McGregor both from here.

“We were delighted to be able to contribute an outdoor painting to The Great Big Art Exhibition.”