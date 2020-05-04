Ewan McGregor and Dougray Scott among those joining forces for quiz in aid of Scottish children’s charity

Acting legends will join forces for a one-off online pub quiz this evening – in aid of Children’s Hospices Across Scotland.

Launched by long-time CHAS ambassador, Ewan McGregor, the ‘Big Geeky Quiz’ will feature questions and contributions from Glenrothes-born Dougray Scott, Hollywood megastar Eugene Levy and science fiction stalwart Jonathan Frakes.

© Supplied

The quiz will also feature McGregor’s uncle, actor Denis Lawson, who played Wedge Antilles in the original Star Wars trilogy.

CBeebies star James Mackenzie will host the event.

Laura Campbell, community fundraising development manager at CHAS, said: “We continue to be blown away by how far this appeal can travel and the way that so many different communities have rallied round to support it.

“I suppose the message is universal – friends, family and community are crucial to us all right now and we need CHAS children and families to know that this is a day when we all walk with them.

“If people feel they’re in a place to donate, to help sustain the clinical and social services CHAS Hospice and At Home teams continue to provide in the face of this current reality, we would be immensely grateful for the support.

“We want to see as many fans as possible show up for our ‘Big Geeky Quiz’ on Facebook Live tonight. We still have a few big surprises up our sleeve.”

In order to help support the ongoing physical and new virtual hospice services provided to CHAS families, participants are encouraged to wear their geekiest t-shirt, or CHAS t-shirt if they have one, and share their efforts using #MayThe4thBeWithCHAS and donate £3 by texting ‘Geeky 3’ to 70450.

A JustGiving page specific to the fundraiser and details on how to participate can be found at https://charity.chas.org.uk/geeky/

Like many other charities left reeling from the pandemic, CHAS has had to dramatically transform the way in which it provides its increasingly important services.

They have set up Scotland’s first ever virtual hospice to support children and families who are having to completely self-isolate.