EWAN GURR: This is why Dundee council leader John Alexander deserves credit after difficult period

Councillor John Alexander, the leader of Dundee City Council, has had a difficult month following ongoing criticism and protests over local budget cuts.

However, I was impressed to discover the role he and his administration played in enabling Dundee to make a stand as the UK’s first living wage city.

Our elected politicians deserve credit when they get it right and, on this, I believe they have.

However, it has been a collective effort.

Backed by Living Wage Scotland and Poverty Alliance, a cohort of 50 local employers including Dundee City Council, DC Thomson and Xplore Dundee have voluntarily committed to an action plan that ensures all their staff receive a real living wage of at least £9 per hour, above the legal requirement of £7.83, as well as encouraging other local employers to commit to doing likewise.

The announcement took place in the vista room at the top of the DC Thomson building, with a panoramic view of Dundee in the background.

Addressing a packed room, Mr Alexander said: “Living wage accreditation is not the only tool we have to overcome poverty, but it is one mechanism.”

He later added: “This is as much about social, as well as physical, regeneration and having pride and confidence in your city.”