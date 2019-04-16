EWAN GURR: Tackling holiday hunger among Dundee Bairns is a noble cause

In 2013, I met the then First Minister Alex Salmond at a foodbank in Edinburgh.

He said: “Ewan, I was handed a report this morning in which four charities recommend we provide free school meals. What do you think?”

I responded, saying: “Do it, Alex, and families across Scotland will thank you for it.”

In January 2015, he announced the provision of free school meals from Primary 1-3 – but what about the holidays?

I was at Clepington Primary School on Thursday in my capacity as a trustee of Dundee Bairns, as we received a £5,000 cheque from Tay FM’s Cash for Kids to ensure the ongoing provision of food at Picnic in the Park during Easter.

Project co-ordinator Amanda Symington said: “As a mum, your priority is always ensuring your children are fed but we know parents who go without during the holidays.”

Dundee Bairns has provided almost 10,000 meals at breakfast and lunch clubs across the city in 10 days over the Easter holidays and Amanda says the need is growing.

She added: “We simply could not do what we do without the selfless generosity of those, like Cash for Kids, who support us.

“This support changes lives.”