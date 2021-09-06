Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
CommentOpinion

EWAN GURR: September 11 showed us there are no winners in war

By Ewan Gurr
September 6, 2021, 11:46 am
New York City firefighters work near the area known as Ground Zero after the collapse of the Twin Towers on September 11, 2001.
On Tuesday September 11 2001, French brothers Jules Clément Naudet and Thomas Gédéon Naudet were shooting documentary footage of routine checks performed by the New York City Fire Department en route to Lower Manhattan.

Little did they know, the trivial footage was about to take on global significance.

At 8.46am, Jules captured the clearest footage of American Airlines’ hijacked Flight 11 colliding with the north tower as the acts of terror that would define that date forever unfurled.

Saturday brings the 20th anniversary of the attacks.

If you are old enough to remember that day, you will almost certainly recall where you were when you heard.

I remember getting home from Harris Academy in time to see the towers crumble.

Two decades on, those scenes still send a chill down my spine.

I recall the paper falling from the sky, the people throwing themselves from buildings and the grey plumes of smoke tearing through Lower Manhattan after the towers fell.

In the aftermath, US Marine Dave Karnes waded through rubble in search of signs of life.

His heroism is depicted in Oliver Stone’s 2006 movie World Trade Center.

One scene portrays Karnes saying: “We’re gonna need some good people to avenge this.”

The line captures the fury which fuelled political discourse in the years that followed.

Karnes later served two tours of duty in Iraq.

In a televised address on the evening of the attacks, then US President George W Bush spoke of a “quiet unyielding anger”.

Five days later, in a CNN interview, UK Prime Minister Tony Blair said: “We are at war with terrorism”.

September 11 attacks led to war on terror

The two-pronged response which followed involved bringing the culprits to account and then dismantling “the machinery of international terrorism”.

The “war on terror” in Afghanistan, as it was erroneously dubbed, exacted a heavy cost.

Two decades on and combined US and UK military spending amounts to more than $2.3 trillion. Some 22,869 troops were injured and 2,899 lost their lives.

Taliban special force fighters inside the Hamid Karzai International Airport after the US military’s withdrawal from Kabul.

It’s close to the number who died on September 11 2001.

And our prize is the Taliban back in control.

It is the same Taliban which our UK Government is now forced to negotiate with to free remaining Britons from Kabul.

An organisation funded by the illegal production and trafficking of narcotics, illegal mining of minerals, extortion, kidnap and rape.

So much for the war on terror.

Will we learn from our mistakes?

Just over a fortnight ago, I attended a No More War demonstration in Glasgow with my six-year-old daughter.

One of the speakers, Dave Moxham, the deputy general secretary of the STUC, told the crowd: “We need to end Western intervention because peace and democracy cannot be achieved by violence.”

It is among the most compelling of delusions known to mankind that we still believe peace can be achieved by the sword.

I hope my daughter grows up, and our future leaders emerge, thinking differently.

