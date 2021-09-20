Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 20th 2021 Show Links
CommentOpinion

EWAN GURR: Scotland’s NHS needs big thinkers not blundering yes ministers

By Ewan Gurr
September 20, 2021, 8:24 pm
Scottish Health Secretary Humza Yousaf speaks to long covid patient Pamela Bell at the announcement of a £10 million support fund.
Scottish Health Secretary Humza Yousaf speaks to long covid patient Pamela Bell at the announcement of a £10 million support fund.

Gerald Brown was experiencing respiratory difficulties after a fall at his home in Glasgow when he decided to call emergency services at 11am on a Tuesday.

When an ambulance finally arrived 40 hours later at 3am on the Wednesday, the 65-year-old grandad of three small children was dead.

Speaking to ITV New, Gerald’s son Dylan said: “The hardest part of it all was when I spoke to the doctor the next day, (he) told me if they got there my dad would still be here.”

The same week Scottish Health Secretary Humza Yousaf gave a BBC interview, in which he urged people to “think twice” about whether their ailments were “absolutely critical” before calling 999.

Mr Yousaf was taken to task by the Scottish Conservatives’ Dr Sandesh Gulhane, who warned his “reckless messaging” could lead to the deaths of people suffering “heart attacks and strokes”.

All three opposition party leaders also highlighted Mr Brown’s death as they focused on the NHS during First Minister’s Questions on Thursday.

Scottish Conservative Party leader Douglas Ross described the “think twice” messaging as “dangerous and reckless”.

And Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar told Nicola Sturgeon the pandemic should not be used as a cover for her government’s failure.

That was the day she confirmed the military had been asked to step in to assist the ambulance service.

Ms Sturgeon was forced to defend her blunder-prone health secretary but Mr Yousaf’s bad day wasn’t over.

He was also caught on camera clattering face first onto the marble floor while scooting through Holyrood after leaving the chamber.

Pride comes before a fall indeed.

NHS is not a political football

The government’s bare-faced negligence of the health of Scots became even more apparent in their refusal to support post-Brexit provisions proposed by the UK health secretary last week.

The UK Government’s Health and Social Care Bill would have enabled Sajid Javid to ensure travelling citizens’ access to overseas healthcare provision.

But ministers in Scotland refused consent.

It is one thing to be politically opposed to Brexit. It’s quite another to imperil the health of your own citizens.

The reality is, sometimes the NHS gets ill too.

Its founder, Anuerin Bevan described it as “the biggest single experiment in social service that the world has ever undertaken”.

Progress is seldom achieved by slaves to convention.

Russian author Yevgeny Zamyatin said the greatest pioneers tend to be “madmen, hermits, heretics, dreamers, rebels and sceptics”.

Bevan was both a rebel and a dreamer but he became to health what Butler was to education and what Beveridge was to welfare.

He was briefly expelled from the Labour party in 1939 for his opposition to the policy of non-intervention in the Spanish Civil War

But he was also remembered by former Conservative Prime Minister Harold Macmillan as “an uncontrollable star”.

To regenerate the NHS in Scotland, we may need less of the subservience afforded to Ms Sturgeon by her troupe of yes ministers and more of the rebels and dreamers.

EWAN GURR: At last – a Scotland football team to make us proud

 