EWAN GURR: Scotland’s NHS needs big thinkers not blundering yes ministers

Gerald Brown was experiencing respiratory difficulties after a fall at his home in Glasgow when he decided to call emergency services at 11am on a Tuesday.

When an ambulance finally arrived 40 hours later at 3am on the Wednesday, the 65-year-old grandad of three small children was dead.

Speaking to ITV New, Gerald’s son Dylan said: “The hardest part of it all was when I spoke to the doctor the next day, (he) told me if they got there my dad would still be here.”

The same week Scottish Health Secretary Humza Yousaf gave a BBC interview, in which he urged people to “think twice” about whether their ailments were “absolutely critical” before calling 999.

Mr Yousaf was taken to task by the Scottish Conservatives’ Dr Sandesh Gulhane, who warned his “reckless messaging” could lead to the deaths of people suffering “heart attacks and strokes”.

All three opposition party leaders also highlighted Mr Brown’s death as they focused on the NHS during First Minister’s Questions on Thursday.

Scottish Conservative Party leader Douglas Ross described the “think twice” messaging as “dangerous and reckless”.

Heartbreaking stories of people dying while waiting for an ambulance must be a wake-up call to the SNP. Why won't @NicolaSturgeon correct Humza Yousaf's dangerous "think twice" comment? The Health Secretary should provide solutions – but @HumzaYousaf is the problem. pic.twitter.com/oVomTMd31d — Douglas Ross MP MSP (@Douglas4Moray) September 16, 2021

And Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar told Nicola Sturgeon the pandemic should not be used as a cover for her government’s failure.

That was the day she confirmed the military had been asked to step in to assist the ambulance service.

Ms Sturgeon was forced to defend her blunder-prone health secretary but Mr Yousaf’s bad day wasn’t over.

He was also caught on camera clattering face first onto the marble floor while scooting through Holyrood after leaving the chamber.

All for media scrutiny & never shy away from it. Just not sure there is need or purpose to tweet out a video of me falling over while injured. If anyone else had fallen over while on crutches, a knee scooter, or in a wheelchair would your first instinct be to film it & tweet out? https://t.co/sM7ue70CDg — Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) September 16, 2021

Pride comes before a fall indeed.

NHS is not a political football

The government’s bare-faced negligence of the health of Scots became even more apparent in their refusal to support post-Brexit provisions proposed by the UK health secretary last week.

The UK Government’s Health and Social Care Bill would have enabled Sajid Javid to ensure travelling citizens’ access to overseas healthcare provision.

But ministers in Scotland refused consent.

It is one thing to be politically opposed to Brexit. It’s quite another to imperil the health of your own citizens.

The reality is, sometimes the NHS gets ill too.

Its founder, Anuerin Bevan described it as “the biggest single experiment in social service that the world has ever undertaken”.

Progress is seldom achieved by slaves to convention.

Russian author Yevgeny Zamyatin said the greatest pioneers tend to be “madmen, hermits, heretics, dreamers, rebels and sceptics”.

Bevan was both a rebel and a dreamer but he became to health what Butler was to education and what Beveridge was to welfare.

He was briefly expelled from the Labour party in 1939 for his opposition to the policy of non-intervention in the Spanish Civil War

But he was also remembered by former Conservative Prime Minister Harold Macmillan as “an uncontrollable star”.

To regenerate the NHS in Scotland, we may need less of the subservience afforded to Ms Sturgeon by her troupe of yes ministers and more of the rebels and dreamers.