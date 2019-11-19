EWAN GURR: ‘Scotland got tired of the Labour Party’s message’

The one party for whom a bitter night is anticipated at the General Election in December is Labour.

While trailing fourth in the polls on a meagre 12%, their leader Jeremy Corbyn rolled into Dundee last Thursday for a speech in what was once a Labour stronghold – only to be shouted down by a pro-independence supporter (click here for video).

Before making it clear that another referendum on independence will not be a priority for a Labour government, Corbyn added that Universal Credit was among the reasons people in Scotland voted for independence in 2014, even though its rollout did not begin until 2015, a year after the referendum took place.

On the EU, Labour’s current position is to negotiate a new deal which retains our access to the single market and customs union.

This effectively means Labour will negotiate a deal to leave the EU which does not involve leaving the EU before asking the public if they want to leave the EU again but, this time, on undemocratic terms.

In 2015, 41 Labour members in Scotland were reduced to one.

Their implosion was overdue but contingent upon their inability to articulate a clear message on Scottish independence.

Their incoherent message on UK independence has the same problem and the north of England may tire of Labour the same way Scotland did.

Before leaving the City of Discovery, Mr Corbyn popped into a local hairdressers for a quick chat – click here to watch the video.