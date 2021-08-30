Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, August 30th 2021 Show Links
CommentOpinion

EWAN GURR: Priorities in question as Scottish Greens join SNP in government

By Ewan Gurr
August 30, 2021, 5:03 pm
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon (centre) welcomes Scottish Green co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater at Bute House, Charlotte Square, Edinburgh, following their Government Ministerial appointments.

This weekend, SNP and Scottish Green Party members voted to approve their parties’ power-sharing agreement.

An overwhelming 95% of SNP members and 88% of SGP members backed proposals, which led to Scottish Green co-conveners Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater being awarded ministerial positions on Monday.

Mr Harvie will be minister for zero carbon buildings, active travel and tenants’ rights, while Ms Slater will take on the role of minister for green skills, circular economy and biodiversity.

It comes 18 years after the second Scottish Parliament of 2003 raised hopes of a more united approach ahead.

With its surge in Scottish Greens, Scottish Socialists and influential independents alongside a solitary Scottish Senior Citizens representative, it became known as the “rainbow parliament”.

As to whether the agreement between the SNP and the Greens will create a more cross-party approach, Herald columnist Brian Taylor wrote on Saturday: “Rival parties are complaining (this deal) is about control.”

Other commentators have questioned the democratic legitimacy, pointing out the Scottish Greens won zero constituencies and just 8% of the regional vote in May.

There is certainly an argument to be made about Scotland’s fourth party having such an influence although the same could be said of Theresa May’s confidence-and-supply arrangement with the DUP.

A taste of what lies ahead

Scottish parliamentarians will return after their summer recess this week.

That’s when we would traditionally see the Programme for Government, which sets out both actions and a legislative programme for the forthcoming year.

The programme has been delayed so the agreement secured this weekend could be achieved.

However, the publication of the draft co-operation agreement between the SNP and Scottish Greens does offer a glimpse of what could lie ahead.

And it contains some contradictions.

These include a proposal to make Scotland “an independent country within the European Union”.

This is an oxymoron. You cannot be politically or economically independent as part of the European Union or while beholden to the European Central Bank.

It also commits to invest a paltry £500 million in the transition from oil and gas and £1.8bn in energy efficiency and renewable heating.

Sadly, there was little prospectus or forward-planning for the 110,000 employed by the oil and gas sector, most of whom live in Scotland.

Elsewhere it pledges to enhance marine environmental protection but does not show how this proposal conflicts with the UK Government’s EU Withdrawal Agreement plan to pull back control over 80% of waters by 2024. This, in effect, does the opposite of protect by affording unfettered access to international trawlers.

Dundee speakers raised other concerns

Last Thursday, I chaired a public discussion in Dundee about the forthcoming Programme for Government with Marion Calder and Jamie Gilles.

Marion is a co-founder and director of For Women Scotland and talked about her concerns related to gender recognition reforms, which she believes will devalue the rights of women.

Jamie is known for campaigns he has led in Scotland against the “named person” scheme and hate crime legislation.

He spoke about the September launch of a campaign against assisted suicide and a renewed drive to enshrine a legislative right to end the lives of terminally ill people.

The concern is that if this is afforded legal endorsement, the longer-term targets will be disabled people, older family members and those experiencing mental illness.

If these are where the priorities of our two new governing parties of Scotland lie – rather than addressing our once-treasured education system or record numbers of alcohol and drug deaths elicits – I fear for the social and cultural trajectory of Scotland.

EWAN GURR: Alcohol deaths won’t be reduced with minimum pricing alone

 