EWAN GURR: Political temperature at high point as Brexit debate reaches its climax

Brexit continues to dominate the political airtime.

There were three crucial votes over three consecutive days at Westminster last week on the deal, no deal and a delay.

The proposed deal was rejected, the option of no deal was removed and, finally, a request to delay leaving the EU was supported.

On all three occasions, the Conservative government lost and some are already describing the votes as a betrayal.

While things in Scotland are relatively calm, I have observed a growing heat in the temperature of political discourse over the last few months, primarily south of the border.

Former UKIP leader Nigel Farage said on his LBC radio show last week that taking no deal off the table was “wilfully betraying” the public.

On Saturday, Mr Farage (pictured) himself led a small sodden group on the March to Leave from Sunderland.

The march is due to make its way through other leave-voting towns, villages and cities where the political temperature is high.

Despite a quiet and anti-climactic start, what concerns me more is that, in a fortnight’s time, the finale will be only half a mile away – and exactly 29 years on – from scenes of unforgettable violence at Trafalgar Square following the rollout of the poll tax.

I hope history does not repeat itself.