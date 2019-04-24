EWAN GURR: Nigel Farage’s new Brexit Party is ready to cause a political earthquake

When I voted in the European Parliament elections in 2014, I had no idea it would be the first of eight times I would have an opportunity to flex my democratic muscle before the next Euro poll.

But, here we are: two referendums, two UK elections, one Scottish election, one council election and one council by-election later and it is that time again.

I also intend to vote the same way I did last time by spoiling my ballot.

However, I almost fell out of my chair last week at the sight of a YouGov poll showing that Nigel Farage’s new Brexit Party – which only came into existence in January – was polling ahead of every other political party.

It is expected to secure 20 seats in the European elections, with the Conservatives languishing in third place on only 12.

Several Tories – including some high-profile MPs – are said to have privately pledged their support to Mr Farage.

There is a political earthquake on the horizon and, while I will not lend my vote to it, I do hope it comes as a revelation to the electorate about how absurd it is that our voice at the European table is populated by those who wish they were not even there.