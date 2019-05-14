EWAN GURR: Influential Nigel Farage has earned his place on BBC’s Question Time

Last week I received my first election com-munication of 2019.

It was from the Brexit Party who, despite only emerging on to the political platform four weeks ago, have captured the palpable frustration and catapulted themselves into pole position for the European elections on May 23, with a nine-point lead over their nearest rival.

The Remain campaign was very passionate about our place at the European table but, as things stand, it will be populated by those intent on overturning it.

Given their current surge, Mr Farage secured himself an invite on Question Time last week in Northampton.

Cue the expected outrage from various sources stating he gets more than his fair share of airtime – despite it being his first appearance in well over a year.

Among those was my friend, and the former editor of the Daily Record, Murray Foote, who said: “As a journalist, I support a plurality of views.

“However, I have decided I must make an exception for the irredeemably contemptible Farage.”

He assured me he would be opting for Netflix instead.

“My antipathy towards Farage is I don’t know what he is for.

“I am aware what he is against, but as soon as he got his wish he ran away from his responsibilities.”

Murray added: “Perhaps the one good thing is we could be witnessing the destruction of the Conservative Party machine as an electoral force for generations.

“Though I do fear that the ERG (European Research Group) – or other far right ultras – could fill the vacuum a fatally-wounded party might leave behind.”

Personally, I think Farage has earned his place.

He led a party to electoral victory at the last European Parliament elections, he is an influential Eurosceptic and is not even among the top 10 most invited personalities on Question Time.

Plus, I can think of far more extreme viewpoints we might be concerned are contesting seats at the European Elections.

There is Tommy Robinson, who did not even vote in the EU referendum, or Carl Benjamin, who keeps talking about raping a Labour MP.

It was a particularly feisty episode of Question Time as Farage sparred with his arch nemesis, Anna Soubry.

However, it remains to be seen whether the Brexit Party will be the force they aspire to be and achieve their prospectus of breaking the two-party system.

If that is their intention, their biggest electoral test will not be May 23 but June 6 – the forthcoming Peterborough by-election, where 61% voted to leave in 2016 and where both Conservatives and Labour might expect a body blow.