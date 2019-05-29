EWAN GURR: Like Tele readers, I too am concerned about the smacking ban

I was taken aback by the poll that 75% of Tele readers oppose the smacking ban.

The manner in which this debate is presented would have you believe that Scotland is on a journey towards a more progressive tomorrow and we are all on board.

What this poll reveals is that many of you feel more comfortable to express your view when you are able to do so anonymously.

How many more across Scotland does this apply to? I, too, am concerned.

Firstly, I object to many loving parents becoming criminals on account of the unloving few.

Secondly, I dislike that a judgment will be made by elected members whom it will not affect.

Thirdly, like the named person scheme, I am growing wary of emerging legislation that encroaches upon parental oversight.

And, lastly, where does legislation that invades the home end – with our thoughts?

This Bill does not feel rooted in anything as noble as the protection of the innocent.

Apart from concerns about turning law-abiding citizens into criminals, I also worry about how it will be enforced.

Are we to heap more pressure upon statutory services with their already untenable workloads?

And with fostering agencies crying out for more families, how many more children will this plunge into the arms of the state?