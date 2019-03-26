EWAN GURR: I first heard about ‘survival sex’ 10 years ago – it is not going away

A national newspaper revealed that MPs intend to launch an inquiry into the growing phenomenon of “survival sex”.

Work and Pensions Select Committee chairman Frank Field said: “We have heard sufficient evidence, and are sufficiently worried, to launch this inquiry to begin to establish what lies behind the shocking reports of people being forced to exchange sex to meet survival needs.”

About 10 years ago, I delivered food to the home of a young Lithuanian man and his baby daughter in Lochee.

They had just migrated to Scotland, only a few years after their country joined the European Union.

They had no access to benefits or income of any sort. When I asked if he was on his own, he told me through tears his wife had just left to prostitute herself just so they could eat and pay the rent.

It saddens me to say that this was only my first of many encounters with this phenomenon – but it is there. It is growing and it certainly is not new.