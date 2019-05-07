EWAN GURR: Financial decision makers need to remember Dundee

I set foot inside the V&A for the first time last week which, for someone living and working here, is a shameful admission.

I was invited to a meeting with Sam Woods, a deputy governor for the Bank of England, and a cohort of excellent thinkers and practitioners working across Dundee.

The discussion topic was “economy” which, for a city straddling a narrative between prosperity and austerity, seemed appropriate.

Some in Dundee are riding the crest of a cultural wave while others just try to avoid being swept away by the current.

There was the usual fusion of fatigue and fearlessness in the room among those navigating their various life rafts against the tide of turbulence for our city’s hardest hit.

However, there was also an aspiration for sight of the shoreline and an optimism concerning the capacity for city-wide change.

In the late 1990s, remarkable results followed research commissioned by the World Bank that sought the perspective of people experiencing poverty about how to move forward with investment in international transformation.

When those representing institutions and those working alongside individuals invest their resources in turning a shared vision into a shared reality, the capacity for change is significant.

When considering its next policy decisions, I hope the Bank of England remembers Dundee.