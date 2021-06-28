EWAN GURR: Equality counts for Christians too

In March 2020, just before the world was transformed, I met the senior pastor of Destiny Church in Glasgow and overseer of Destiny Ministries Andrew Owen.

Pastor Owen, 63, had just launched a crowdfund campaign, entitled #FreeToBelieve, which raised £58,736 to help cover the cost of taking the SNP-led Edinburgh Council to court for cancelling a conference booking in June 2020.

The reason given related directly to one of the conference speakers’ objection to same sex marriage.

Destiny Ministries is known for its network of Scottish churches that bring together thousands of people each week.

Pioneered by Pastor Andrew and his wife Sue, its vibrant churches amassed a combined weekly pre-pandemic attendance of more than 2,500 between its Edinburgh and Glasgow congregations alone.

But for this last year Destiny has been at the forefront of a battle for free speech after the cancellation, which the council argues violated its code on inclusivity.

This month, Destiny won the case against City of Edinburgh Council, not only for it cancelling the Usher Hall booking but also for breaching equality and human rights legislation. The local authority was forced to pay £25,000.

I spoke again to Pastor Owen last week. According to him, the decision to cancel the booking took him by surprise when he read about it in the newspaper.

He says public venues have gone from accommodating people of all backgrounds to becoming politicised entities – and whoever has the loudest voice wins.

“It was a political decision, never moral as they suggest, and one provoked by only a handful of people,” he told me.

Destiny could have fought and won based on a breach of contract alone, according to Pastor Owen.

The louder they got, the more we realised how weak their case actually was

However, it was his conviction that it needed to contest the case on the wider issue of human rights in relation to both UK and European law.

“Their lawyers were bullish,” he said. “However, the louder they got, the more we realised how weak their case actually was and we took encouragement from that.”

A City of Edinburgh Council statement said the authority was fully committed to promoting equality and diversity, and keen to increase respect, tolerance and understanding.

But it acknowledged: “We accept that, in terminating Destiny Ministries’ hire of the Usher Hall due to the published religious beliefs of one of their keynote speakers, we did not properly take into account their rights in terms of the European Convention on Human Rights, the Human Rights Act 1998 and the Equality Act 2010.”

Equality – on government’s terms

All of this comes in the shadow of an equivalent ruling by another SNP-led administration.

Glasgow City Council cancelled an event last May at the SEC featuring American evangelist Franklin Graham.

The cancellation, again due to Graham’s opposition to LGBT relationships, is being legally challenged by the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.

It’s sobering to realise the ideological cheerleader for this inconsistent definition of equality is the party of government in Scotland.

But Pastor Owen says churches are more than ready to make a stand.

He said: “Historically, authorities have walked all over us but the Christians are pushing back.

“It’s frustrating because they use our hard-earned money to fight us, and we must find fresh money to fight them back.”