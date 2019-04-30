EWAN GURR: Dundee MP says ‘timing is right to reconsider independence’

I revealed in these pages a fortnight ago that I voted for independence in 2014, and then last week that I voted to leave the European Union in 2016.

So it was fascinating to hear First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announce her intention to work towards another independence referendum because of Brexit.

On Friday, I met up with the Member of Parliament for Dundee West, Chris Law, who has been my constituency MP since 2015.

Before Chris returned to the House of Commons after the Easter recess, I was keen to meet him to discuss a variety of issues and find out his reaction to the announcement made by his party leader just two days earlier.

He said: “I think the timing is right to reconsider the question of independence for a range of reasons.

“We face the likelihood of Euro elections at an international level, Brexit is at an impasse at a national level and the issue of EU citizenship is constantly emerging at a constituency level.”

However, the polls indicate support for the first minister’s announcement stands at only 20% and support for independence remains stubbornly at about 40%.

Chris said: “The landscape has changed since 2014.

“The big shift is among EU citizens who worried that independence may unsettle their status but Brexit has since done just that.

“They are now coming to us in large numbers.”

Assuming for a moment Scotland did become an independent nation, there appear to be several barriers that would prevent EU admission.

Firstly, the EU would only admit a nation which secured independence by constitutionally-agreed means, which would require Downing Street to issue a Section 30 order which it rejected in 2017.

Secondly, if 27 member states were to grant a newly-established independent nation access, it would amplify the virtue of other independence movements across Europe.

And thirdly, would it not almost inevitably lead to our accepting the Euro, a weaker currency than the one we currently use?

Chris said: “Article one of the UN Charter affords us the right to self-determination.

“The refusal of a Section 30 order would just be stubborn.

“Furthermore, as an existing member state for more than 40 years, there is a great deal of goodwill towards us from the EU and, finally, there are a handful of other nations that retain their own currencies.”

Having observed the challenges in Westminster over the dissolution of a 46-year relationship, I asked Chris if he has ever had a wobble on independence at the thought of the dissolution of a 312-year relationship.

“I am certainly more informed, but I still believe the opportunities for Scotland far outweigh the challenges,” he said.

Time will tell if his vision of independence will be realised, let alone permitted another vote.