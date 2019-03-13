EWAN GURR: Dundee drummer Peter in happier place after being sanctioned for turning down Amazon role

Last week I decided to stop for a few convivial pints of craft beer at Brewdog, which is one of the 50 living wage employers included in the city-wide action plan.

I hung out with my good friend, Peter Garrow, who was on his shift as we talked about the living wage.

Peter, 27, said: “I love working here. I feel really valued and trusted and being paid a living wage means everything to me.

“It says a lot about the company and the values we stand for, which is really important to me.”

Peter, who is also the exceptional drummer for local band, Solar Sons, said that prior to joining Brewdog, he was unemployed and turned down an offer from Amazon due to concerns about its practices – a stance which led to a benefit sanction for refusing viable employment.

However, having now been with Brewdog for three years, he said: “There is always an incentive to bring your best self to work.

“I get to work as part of a small, tight-knit team of my best mates and pull pints of good beer.”

I also spoke to duty manager, Sean Tyrell, who recounted unpleasant experiences from his employment history.

Sean, 26, said: “I appreciate a lot about this place – the living wage, a good bonus, career progression and my birthday guaranteed off. Here, they support your personal life as well as your working life and that means a lot.”