UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock recently announced new border enforcement measures due to concerns about vaccine-resistant variants of Covid-19 entering the UK and undermining the vaccination process, which is being successfully rolled out.

Passengers returning from 33 red-list countries where more-transferable variants are thought to be spreading will be required to quarantine in Government-approved accommodation.

In Scotland, the edict applies to every incoming passenger.

Anyone in England caught lying about returning from a red-list nation could face 10 years in prison, which is longer than sentences awarded for sexual assaults and gun offences. One podcast commentator said: “You’d get less for killing your granny.”

Even more authoritarian measures in Scotland are employed as the R number dropped to between 0.7 and 0.9%, 21% of the population has been vaccinated and the number of positive tests dropped below the peak in April 2020.

The most salient voice throughout the pandemic, and there have not been many, has been the World Health Organisation (WHO).

When the test positive rate drops below 5%, which it has in Scotland, the WHO believes the outbreak to be “under control”.

Both the Scottish and the UK Government continue to foist more authoritarian and illegitimate legislation on the public, breaching international human and civil rights legislation as they go, at precisely the point it should be lightening the load.